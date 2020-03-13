Many veterans struggle with post traumatic stress disorder. Officials say nearly 30% of veterans deal with PTSD. Perspectives with Eric Reynolds explores equine therapy, therapeutic riding, interaction and caring for horses. You can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds on Saturday mornings after Fox10 News. Check out past episodes on our YouTube Page!
Taking Care of Our Veterans on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds
- Chelsey Sayasane
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Tags
Locations
Chelsey Sayasane
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Walt Disney World in Orlando closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
- Bars in Florida are giving women a secret way to alert bartenders if they feel unsafe
- Coronavirus outbreak could strain Mobile-area hospital capacity, officials say
- Satsuma woman killed in crash on I-65
- Why is coronavirus testing in Alabama so limited?
- Man shot and killed on Dauphin Island Parkway
- Family of Irvington woman killed with bat turns to public for help with funeral expenses
- Tom Hanks tweets that he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus
- Gov. Ivey releases statement after Alabama executes Nathaniel Woods
- Gulf Coast man treated for coronavirus has died
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.