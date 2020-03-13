Many veterans struggle with post traumatic stress disorder. Officials say nearly 30% of veterans deal with PTSD. Perspectives with Eric Reynolds explores equine therapy, therapeutic riding, interaction and caring for horses. You can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds on Saturday mornings after Fox10 News. Check out past episodes on our YouTube Page!

