Chelsey visited Bliss Bridal in Fairhope to try a few gowns on! Owner Katie Ward walked her through what the process is like and how dresses differ in style, size and even color. Be sure to give Bliss Bridal a call to schedule your appointment when the time comes!
Bliss Bridal is temporarily closed during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The ladies look forward to serving the brides-to-be when the time comes. They are scheduling appointments now for when Bliss Bridal fully offers all of its services.
Bliss Bridal Fairhope:
19 N. Church St, Suite B, Fairhope, AL 36532
(251) 990-3244
