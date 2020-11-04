The following information was provided by Taste of Fairhope Organizers:
Taste of Fairhope has announced their plans to begin offering guided, walking food tours through downtown Fairhope, Alabama beginning on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
“We are excited to connect people to the city of Fairhope.” owner, Laney Andrews says.
“Food tours are a great way for locals and guests to experience a city. Our weekly tours will combine the abundance of great places to eat along with the history and culture of Fairhope all wrapped in one experience.”
In 2017, Laney and her husband Chris founded Bienville Bites Food Tour located in Mobile, Alabama. Since then, they have received hundreds of five star reviews and has been recognized by TripAdvisor as one of the top things to do in Mobile.
“We feel that a city’s unique food is the best avenue to connect people to the city. We look forward to the opportunity to showcase the very best food and drink that Fairhope has to offer.”
Year-round weekly tours will begin on November 28th. Tickets are available to purchase at tastefairhope.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram at Taste or Fairhope.
If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Laney Andrews, please call 251-802-3172 or email Laney at tasteoffairhope@gmail.com.
