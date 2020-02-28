Get your swing ready for Tee Off Fore a Cure! This incredible event is hosted at Lakewood Golf Club and is sure to be great fun for a great cause. The Crystal Ball pre-party and golf tournament take place on March 6 and March 7, 2020. All the fun gives back to Children's of Alabama. This year, the pre-party and golf tournament is honoring a local Fairhope patient, Frances Grace Hirs.
The pre-party includes food, beverages and live music. The tournament is a 4-man scramble with a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. For more information and to sign up, visit this website!
Details include:
When: March 6 and March 7, 2020
Where: Lakewood Golf Club, Point Clear, AL.
Hours: Shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. on March 7
