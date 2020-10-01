Spooky season is here! Terror on the Coast is back in Gulfport, MS. It is a production of slide show props and more. They are a Hollywood South company that creates movie set designs, makeup, and special effects.
Their facility in Gulfport Houses props and movie sets from productions such as American Horror Story, Saw, The Purge, Magnificent 7, Lincoln the Vampire Slayer and more!
They have a 89,000 square foot indoor haunted house, 40,000 square foot outdoor food court, and they have sets, makeup, and more! You may also see a few celebrities from ghost hunting TV programs.
For more information and tickets, visit them online!
