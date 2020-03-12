Just because Mardi Gras is over does not mean parading is! The Friendly Sons of St Patrick of Mobile is celebrating its 66th year of parading through the streets of Mobile.
This event is rain or shine and all the fun happens on Tuesday, March 17. They begin the day at 9 a.m. with Irish Flag raising at Ryan Park and then St Patrick’s Mass at Cathedral at 10 a.m.
The parade will start at 11:15 a.m. down Dauphin Street to Cathedral Square and Royal Street.
Be sure to wear your green and join in on the fun! You can join the organization if you are a 21 and over male with Irish descent. Email friendlysonsofstpatrick@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.