The Little Sisters of the Poor are hosting their 48th Annual Lawn Party this Sunday, October 20th.
There will be live entertainment, food, games, rides, sales and so much more! All the money raised benefits The Little Sisters of the Poor.
About The Little Sisters of the Poor:
Since 1901 at the same location in Mobile, Alabama, we have worked hard to give compassionate care to elderly men and women of the Gulf Coast region who have outlived their resources. More than 4,000 people from all walks of life, of all religions and beliefs, have made their home with us in Mobile.
They are located at 1655 McGill Avenue, Mobile, AL 36604. Contact Tommy Fulton, Development Director @ 251-476-6335, x102 or devmobile@littlesistersofthepoor.org.
www.littlesistersofthepoor.org
www.facebook.com/LittleSistersOfThePoorLawnParty/
