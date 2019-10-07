Get ready to walk for a sweet cause. The 9th Annual Out of Darkness Walk is gearing up for October 20, 2019. Registration starts at 1:00 p.m. and the walk will start at 2:45 p.m. The organizers ask you to please bring photos, poems, or anything that you would like to place on the Memory Wall or Memory Table to remember your loved one.
The South Alabama Out of Darkness Walk will take place on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2:45 p.m. in front of Daphne City Hall on Main Street. The Butterfly release is at 3:45 p.m. after the two-mile walk.
For more information and to register, visit this website.
