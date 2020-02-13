AltaPointe Health is looking forward to the 38th Annual Reveling Cavaliers Mardi Gras Parade! All the Mardi Gras fun is on Thursday, February 20, 2020. It will all take place at 2424 Gordon Smith Drive Mobile, Al. The parade begins at 2424 Gordon Smith Drive and will make its way around Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Fred Delchamps Center on Stanton Road.
For more information, contact Ashley Babb at ababb@altapointe.org.
