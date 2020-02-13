Get ready to golf for a great cause. The 14th Annual Sherriff Taylor Wilkins Memorial Golf Tournament is March 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. The tournament is at Glenlakes Golf Club at 9530 Clubhouse Drive Foley, Al. 36535. The tournament benefits the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Foundation. Registration and breakfast begin at 8:00 a.m. There are only 23 teams this year and it is first come, first serve! Be sure to register today!
The mission of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Foundation is to provide an entity which works with the various aspects of law enforcement to come together and benefit many children and youth organizations that make a positive influence in their lives, enhancing our communities.
What the Foundation Supports:
• Boys Ranch, Summerdale, Alabama- A residential program for boys age 6— 18 years old who need positive parenting and guided influence.
• Shining Star Camp- A cooperative effort between the Sheriff’s Office and Baldwin County schools providing a day camp during the summer for children ages 7—12 years old.
• Drug Awareness Education Programs
• School Resource Officer Program
For more information, call Major Jimmy Milton at (251) 937-0200 or email him at jmilton@baldwincountyal.gov.
