Get ready for the 8th Annual Swamp Fest! This fun festival invites those around the Gulf Coast to enjoy family, food and community. All the fun will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This is sponsored by Friends for Satsuma School at the Satsuma High School Campus.
The festival will include Northside Cruisers Car Show, Child ID Program, REL Chorus, Arts & Crafts vendors and food vendors! For more information, visit their Facebook Page!
