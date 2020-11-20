You and your family can enjoy a great outdoor concert! That Sweet Taste of Home is Saturday, November 21, 2020. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the show is 5-10 p.m.
Tickets can be found at Discount Wine and Liquor, 2206 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36606 or you can call (251) 525-0948. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate.
You will be able to hear from ZyeTheGoddess, Ms.Key, Ms. Kae (LaniBlu), and The Harrison McInnis Trio.
For more information, call (251) 525-0948.
