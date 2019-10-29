Get ready for fun, food and the Fair! The Greater Gulf State Fair is back in town and folks from across the Gulf Coast are gearing up for the Greater Gulf State Fair fun. Joe and Chelsey stopped by to check out what the fair has to offer this year.
You can purchase a Midway Access Pass that can get you to the front of the line on most midway rides. Also, get the most value out of your Greater Gulf State Fair experience by combining your Midway Access Pass with a Ride All Day Pass. You can visit the Fair until November 3, 2019.
Purchase you tickets online, on-site and at Greer's select locations.
Pay-One-Price (Unlimited Ride Wristband): M-TR $25 Fri-Sun $30
Midway Access Pass: M-TR $15 Fri-Sun- $15
Adult Admission: M-TR $10 Fri-Sun $12
Child Admission: M-TR $5 Fri-Sun $6
Military Discount: 50% off Adult Admission purchased at the gate with Military ID
Visit this website for more Greater Gulf State Fair Fun!
