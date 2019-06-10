Kick off your shoes, lay down a blanket on the indoor turf and enjoy a picnic with your family! Picnic Beach offers Southern BBQ along with smoothies, organic cocktails, acai bowls and vegetarian and gluten free options. They use only prime meats and focus on organic, sustainable ingredients that are healthy and flavorful.
The Gulf Bowl
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 ounces brown rice
- 2 1/2 ounces cauliflower
- 2 ounces broccoli
- 1 ounce squash
- 6 ounces mahi
- 1/2 ounce blackening spice
- 2 ounces seedless watermelon, diced
- 1 ounce corn off the cob
- 1 1/2 ounce cucumber, sliced
- 2 ounces lime juice
- 1/2 teaspoon honey
- 2 ounces cilantro lime crema
- 1 ounce Cotija cheese
- Fresh cilantro and basil
