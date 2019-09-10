Get your oysters prepared! The 12th Annual Oyster Cook-off and Craft Spirit & Beer Weekend is coming up! Headlining the fun weekend is Iron Chef, Michael Symon and world-champion BBQ Pitmaster, Chris Lilly! Oysters are obviously the staple for this awesome event but The Hangout is adding cuisines of all types for the first time ever!
The music lineup has tripled this year! It will feature Muscle Shoals Legends, Jimmy Hall & Wet Willie, Caroline Jones and Boy Named Banjo. Finally, you know this big event has to have a kick-off party! On that Friday night, you can sample rare spirits and special meals!
The chef lineup has doubled in recent years, this year, Food Network star, Martie Duncan is the host!
Celebrity Chef Lineup:
- · Michael Symon (Iron Chef, The Chew, BBQ Brawl and many others)
- · Chris Lilly (5x Memphis in May winner, Food Network, BBQ Brawl)
- · Martie Duncan (Food Network Star)
- · James Briscione (Food Network, Chopped)
- · Aarti Sequeira (Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 6 Winner of Food Network Star)
- · Michele Ragussis (Food Network, Beat Bobby Flay)
- · Panini Pete Blohme (Guy’s Grocery Games)
- · Carl Ruiz (Guy’s Grocery Games)
- · Jim Smith (Top Chef)
- · Justin Warner (Food Network Star)
- · Irv Miller (Cookbook Author)
- · Wes True (Bravo’s Top Chef)
- · Linkie Marais (Food Network Star)
Ticket Information includes:
Saturday General Admission: $10 Includes admission to Saturday’s Oyster Cook-Off, chef demo viewing, live music, and much more. Food and beverages are not included with admission.
Weekend VIP: $150 Includes admission to Saturday’s Oyster Cook-Off, 2 tasting booklets (30 total tasting tickets), exclusive chef tastings, admission to a “Chef’s Only” private after party on Saturday night, and more. The VIP area is a great place to relax with friends with free refreshments, comfortable seating and a private bar.
Weekend Super VIP: $250 Includes Celebrity Chef Meet-and-Greet, Saturday Cook-Off, and Friday Craft Spirits and Beer Kickoff. Each Super VIP ticket includes all the VIP access, amenities, and admissions plus free swag, a commemorative laminate, reserved premium seating at activations, and admission to an exclusive meet-and-greet with a celebrity chef.
Tasting Ticket Booklets: $30 in Advance Tasting ticket booklets include 15 tickets each and used to purchase oyster tastings at all restaurants and demo booths. Each oyster is equivalent to one tasting ticket.
VIP attendees will receive access to exclusive chef tastings, meet & greet opportunities, and admission to a “Chef’s Only” private after party. VIP tickets are limited and sell out annually. Children 12 and under are admitted free on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
General Admission and VIP tickets for the 2019 Oyster Cook-Off Craft Spirits & Beer Weekend are on sale now at www.hangoutcookoff.com.
