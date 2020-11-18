The following information was provided by The Hargrove Foundation:
In lieu of its annual gala event, the Hargrove Foundation will hold its first-ever virtual auction from November 30 to December 11, 2020. The auction will be a unique opportunity to engage all communities where Hargrove has a presence, while respecting COVID-19 guidelines and supporting the Hargrove Foundation’s charitable efforts.
Participants will have the opportunity to bid on exciting items and services including travel vouchers, chartered fishing trips, spa packages, tools, art pieces and commissions, curated gift baskets, stocking stuffers and more. The auction website will be live at hargrovefoundation.org in the weeks leading up to the November 30 launch for participants to preview available items. Auction assets will be added continuously leading up to the event.
Mark your calendars and visit https://hargrovefoundation.org/virtual-auction for further details. Don’t miss out on an opportunity to virtually shop for the upcoming holiday season while giving back to those in need.
The Hargrove Foundation is the charitable link of the Hargrove family of companies. The Foundation serves the four paramount sectors of education, arts and culture, sports activities, and health and human services, and is made possible by the generosity, compassion and involvement of the Hargrove team within the communities we serve.
