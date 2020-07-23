Hot Link Recipe:
spicy red sauce
mozzarella
jalapeno
sausage
black olive
red onion
banana pepper
-on their original dough (made fresh in house daily)
Cook for 180 seconds in our oven which uses radiant flames, constantly rotating the pizza until it is golden brown.
(Oven is set to 540; Oven floor is about 800 degrees.)
They also offer Keto crust, Cauliflower, Gluten Free crust. Vegan pizza is also an option.
Indoor & outdoor seating available.
Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza
9 Du Rhu Dr. STE 234 - Legacy Village
Mobile, AL 36608
