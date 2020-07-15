The following information was provided by Gulf State Park:
The Learning Campus at Gulf State Park is teaming up with Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment for an exciting array of mid-summer programs. All programs are designed and led in accordance to CDC’s Covid-19 guidelines for youth programs.
YOUTH DAY CAMP FOR BALDWIN COUNTY RESIDENTS AGES 8-13
- Nature activities, kayaking, biking, hiking, art, solar-cooking, games, beach day.
- 8:00am to 12:00pm, Monday through Friday.
- Three 1-week sessions:
- July 13-17
- July 20-24
- July 27-31
- $150 per week. Pre-registration required.
- Limited space available.
LEARNING CAMPUS OPEN HOUSE
- The Learning Campus is hosting open house visiting hours. Come tour the new facilities and enjoy a range of interactive eco-activities.
- Learn about the programs being offered and register for a camp or workshop.
- Youth under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
- Open Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning July 14th from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.
- Free to attend! No pre-registration required.
WORKSHOPS AND EXCURSIONS
- Natural tie-dye, hand-poured candles, kayaking and bike tours.
- Small group sizes to enable social distancing.
- All ages. Youth under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
- Fees apply. Pre-registration required. See website for details.
About The Learning Campus: Located in the woods behind Park Headquarters, The Learning Campus is a sustainably designed and operated venue that includes indoor and outdoor classrooms, a laboratory, meeting space, overnight bunkhouse accommodations, and dining at Woodside. Guests are immersed in the discovery of our local environment and engage their sense of adventure through unique programs and multi-day camps. For program information, visit learningcampusgsp.com or 251-923-3101.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT GULFCENTER.ORG/SUMMER
Contact: info@gulfcenter.org
Phone: (251) 210-8721
