Get ready to shop! A new store is in the heart of North Mobile County and has plenty of Christmas gift ideas for you. Scarlett Shoub joined Chelsey on the JET Deck to talk about her new store.
From sentimental gifts to chalk paint, they have it all! Business hours are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can enjoy their ribbon cutting on Saturday December 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit them online.
Address: 505 Hartley Rd, Saraland, AL 36571
Phone: (251) 648-9890
