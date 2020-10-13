The PACT Theatre Company presents Disney's Descendants: The Musical! This show will be filled with music, fun and Disney. This is a family-friendly event that your crew will enjoy. Social distancing protocols will be in place so order your tickets now to get a set!
Disney’s Descendants: The Musical
October 29-31, 2020 at The Steeple on St. Francis
November 5-8, 2020 at The PACT Theatre Company
Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm & Sunday at 2pm
The PACT Theatre Company
5025 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile, AL 36609
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.