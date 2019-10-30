The Park Clinic is excited to add a new member to the team! Dr. Ryan Rebowe is a new partner at The Park Clinic for Plastic Surgery and comes from a similar background and education as Dr. park. He is a wonderful addition to the Park Clinic assisting in surgeries and enhancing the experience for their patients. You can meet Dr. Park and Dr. Rebowe at The Park Clinic Open House on December 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 3153 Dauphin St. Mobile, Al. 36606. There will be discounts, giveaways and more!
As October comes to an end, we continue our support for Breast Cancer Awareness. Both Dr. Rebowe and Dr. Park discussed breast reconstruction after breast cancer and new options for those patients to explore. You can hear the latest about breast reconstruction, surgery and treatment on their podcast, plastikospodcast.com.
It is never too early to think about Christmas! The Park Clinic is celebrating in a big way. Med Spa at the Park is gearing up for "12 Days of Christmas." You can score on deals all month long. Check out the graphic on this page to see all the deals and which days they're offered.
For more information, visit The Park Clinic in store at 3153 Dauphin St. Mobile, Al. 36606 or online.
