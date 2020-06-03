The Peach Truck is headed South! This truck travels the nation delivering delicious Georgia peaches to those who may be a journey away. You can find the Peach truck in Mobile on Sunday, June 7, 2020. You have to pre-order your peaches by midnight on June 4, 2020. For more information, visit their website!
The following information is from The Peach Truck website.
"When Stephen Rose moved to Nashville in the summer of 2010, he made a disheartening discovery many before him already had: no one was selling fresh, flavorful peaches like the kind he’d grown up with.
Stephen had spent most of his childhood summers at a peach farm in his hometown of Fort Valley, Georgia. And to his surprise, no markets and grocers around Nashville were supplying true Georgia peaches, the heirloom he’d craved while he was out west and now considered a non-negotiable staple of southern summers. What he found instead was often a poorly handled, less juicy, and bland imposter. Even worse, no one around him seemed to know what they were missing.
Soon after, Stephen and his wife Jessica took a trip back to his hometown farm and confirmed two of their suspicions: 1) Nashville indeed had a peach problem and 2) they were holding the only viable solution. It was then that Stephen and Jessica began dreaming of a way to partner with his hometown farm to bring these prized peaches to not only Nashvillians, but households nationwide.
That dream began to unfold in summer 2012, when the couple bought a ‘64 Jeep truck and started selling big, beautiful, juicy Georgia peaches out of their cab in Nashville. Within five weeks, the city had consumed over 10 tons of their brown-bagged peaches. Needless to say, Nashville no longer had a peach problem.
Since then, Jessica and Stephen have remained passionate about providing both their neighbors and far-flung fruit enthusiasts with the best peaches possible. During the summer season, you can find The Peach Truck on corners across Nashville, on tour in various states, or in packages delivered right to your porch. So now, no matter where you reside, you can indulge is the magic of fresh-picked Georgia peaches all summer long."
