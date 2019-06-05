Wedding season is upon us so if your calendar is filling up and you are stressing out about what to wear and how to do your hair, we have the solution for you! Jillian Lopez joined us with some hair styling tips from Southern Living that you can easily do at home!
Jillian went to the salon, Hottie Hair, to get some tips. These different styles and looks will surely help you shine at the next wedding that you attend! For more wedding hairstyle suggestions and tips, you can check out Southernliving.com. Southern Living is owned by the Meredith Corporation, the same company that owns Fox10.
