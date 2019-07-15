Do you have what it takes to be in the spotlight? The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation presents the 61st Annual Floretta Fortune Talent Show. This fun event will be hosted by Dirty Dan and admission is just $5. On Thursday, July 18, 2019, you will be able to enjoy some of the most talented folks in the Gulf Coast.
Prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners of each category. The "best fo show" and "people's choice" winners will also be recognized. You will be able to enjoy light concession refreshments while watching your talented friends.
"The Spotlight Challenge" will be at the Davidson High School Auditorium at 6:00 p.m. Visit MPRD.org or contact Mary Brown at (251) 438-7282 or mary.brown@cityofmobile.org for more information!
"Spotlight Challenge" details:
When: Thursday, July 18, 2019
Where: Davidson High School Auditorium
Hours: 6:00 p.m.
Price: $5
