Thomas Hospital in Fairhope has always gone above and beyond for their patients. Chelsey visited Thomas Hospital to speak with Dr. Brian Dearing and the Manager of the Cath Lab, Ed Herrington. Thomas Hospital was recently named a Blue Distinction Center for Cardiac Care! Their award-winning heart program has helped many folks across the Gulf Coast for years.
Dr. Dearing explains how important it is to live a healthy lifestyle and to call 911 when experiencing any medical emergency. He says that many patients try to drive themselves to the hospital when experiencing complications. In the case of emergency, always dial 911 before attempting to drive.
Visit their location at 750 Morphy Ave., Fairhope, Al. 36532 and visit Thomas Hospital online.
