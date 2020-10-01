Nights full of fun are officially here! Thriller Nights of Lights is back at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile. You can stroll through millions of Halloween lights with the family and enjoy the themed music. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, this is the perfect socially distant event for you!
From spooky eyes to friendly ghosts, the whole family will love this drive-thru show!
Hours: September 25 – October 31, 2020
Open Nightly 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Rain or shine
Prices:$8 per person
4 and under FREE
Address: Hank Aaron Stadium
755 Bolling Brothers Boulevard
Mobile, Alabama 36606
(Take Government Blvd. to McVay Drive to Bolling Brothers Blvd. for entrance into light show)
For more information, reach out the Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group!
251-572-2327
