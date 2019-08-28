We all know and love someone who is getting married soon! Dwight Ladd, Jr. joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about the do’s and don’ts of wedding planning. Dwight is a professional wedding photographer who has had a lot of experience in the bridal business. 21 Tips for Brides focuses on the bride, groom, and the photographer.
Throughout the years, Ladd has shot many weddings and has If you need a photographer to help make your day perfect, contact Dwight on social media or through his website.
You can own a copy of 21 Tips for Brides today! Order through his website or through Amazon.
