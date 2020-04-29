A Bloom Garden Center is offering spring gardening tips all month long on Studio 10. Every Wednesday throughout the month of April, the staff will share suggestions on creating beautiful container gardens, choosing the best pollinators & native plants, and proper planting techniques. Free delivery is currently being offered on orders of $100 or more within 7 miles of A Bloom Garden Center. They are located at 116 Alverson Road N. in Mobile.
For more information, give A Bloom Garden Center a call at 251-633-6046.
*All segments were filmed before the COVID19 pandemic reached our area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.