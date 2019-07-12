Almost all of us here on the Gulf Coast have experienced traffic on the Bayway. Everyone who lives on the Gulf Coast agree we need a new bridge to alleviate the increasing number of drivers on I-10 as they bottleneck over the Mobile River and Bayway. The problem is how much are drivers willing to pay to use it?
This Sunday, Eric Reynolds hosts “Build a Bridge Coalition.” Member Mike Lee, State Senator Chris Elliott of Baldwin County will discuss why the bridge is so desperately needed as well as addressing the important issue of how much toll money commuters will be paying once it is built. They are joined by Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler, who has amassed a social media following of more than 20-thousand people who say there should not be a toll at all.
Also on the program will be interviews with Allison Gregg, spokesperson for the ALDOT team that is focusing on funding as well as selecting the engineering firm who will build it.
Join us for Perspectives with Eric Reynolds at 7:30am Sunday morning on Fox10. You can also watch previous episodes on YouTube.
