New Life Christian Fellowship is hosting an event to help educate and hopefully prevent sex trafficking in our area.
The "Trafficking Hope Training" event is set for Sunday, October 20th from 2019 from 2-4pm.
Law enforcement and a trafficking hope trainer will be present to to raise awareness of sex trafficking. Everyone is invited to attend.
New Life Christian Fellowship
3861 Hilton Dr
Mobile, AL
251-661-8214
251-648-5539
