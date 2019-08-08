A night full of fun is coming to the Gulf Coast! Trivia and Pint Night is coming up at Serda's Brewery. All the fun will happen on August 15, 2019 at 7 p.m. A good night always includes good food! Smac's Shack Food Truck will be there and $1.00 per pint of beer and glass of wine will be donated to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.
Kristen Coats and Marsha Maines stooped by the studio to talk about their fun night and where the passion started for them with Crohn's and Colitis. You can find more information about the event on Facebook and you can find resources and resources at this website.
