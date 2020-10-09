Turkey Meatballs with Grated
Zucchini & Yellow Squash
Serves 6-8
SUPPLIES NEEDED:
- 1 pound ground turkey
- 1 medium zucchini, grated
- 1 medium yellow squash, grated
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons finely minced white onion
- 1 teaspoon Chef Paul Prudhomme’s Magic Seasoning Blends Toasted Onion and Garlic No Salt Seasoning
- 1 large egg
- ⅓ cup bread crumbs
- 1 jar Rouses Pasta Sauce (optional)
PROCEDURES:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except for pasta sauce. Mix with hands until all ingredients are fully combined.
- Form mixture into meatballs about the size of a ping pong ball. Place meatballs on greased cookie sheet, and place pan in preheated oven.
- Cook in oven for 30 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 155°F.
- When meatballs are fully cooked, remove them from the oven and place them gently into your favorite Rouses pasta sauce (if using). Simmer for 15-20 minutes before serving.
