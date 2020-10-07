If you love comfort food, we have just the place for you! Be sure to check out Pearl and Addie's Cafe in Bay Minette. For more information, find them on Facebook!
20 Hand Avenue Bay Minette Al 36506
(251) 239-8400
Turnip Casserole
14 cups of turnips, drained
1 Pound of Conecuh Sausage, diced
1 Small Yellow onion, diced
2 teaspoons of butter
Pinch of Salt and pepper for Seasoning onions & conecuh
12 Cornbread Muffins or 12 Jiffy mix cornbread muffins
1 can of cream of chicken soup
Cook turnips & drain. Set the turnip juice aside
Cook cornbread & crumble
Cook onions, butter and conecuh add seasonings
Mix the turnip juice and cream of chicken soup
In a 8 by 13 Casserole dish layer the turnips followed by conecuh and onions and top with cornbread, repeat this process until all of the ingredients have been used. Bake in the oven 30-35 minutes at 350 degrees
