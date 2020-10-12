Get ready for UCP of Mobile's biggest event of the year! Food & Folly is back on the Gulf Coast to bring you excellent food and beverages. This all supports an incredible organization, UCP of Mobile.
The following information is from UCP of Mobile's website:
UCP is pleased to introduce Food & Folly “at Home” – bringing the fun of UCP’s Food & Folly to the comfort of your own house.
Enjoy a meal prepared by Georgia Roussos and your choice of a drink (red wine, white wine, beer). Follow along online and experience our virtual silent auction and wine grab! For the little ones, we are offering a special child’s menu that includes chicken tenders, mac and cheese, a cookie and a soft drink. All the while, your meal is supporting United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile’s mission:
Promoting the independence, productivity and full citizenship of people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities!
The event will take place on Thursday, October 15th. You will be able to pick your meal up from UCP’s Main Office (3058 Dauphin Square Connector) between 4:00 – 6:00 pm. If you have an adult meal, please bring your purchase receipt and a valid ID. If you order 10 or more meals, we are offering delivery for a small fee. Please contact our staff for more information.
For more information and ticket sales, contact Wayne Dean at wdean@ucpmobile.org, Lauren Luckie at lluckie@ucpmobile.org, Avery Nelson at anelson@ucpmobile.org or by calling (251)479-4900.
Follow us on Facebook to see updates as the event approaches!
