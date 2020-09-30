Studio10 continues the United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series with Victory Health Partners! Director, Kim Garrett, joined Joe and Chelsey on the JET Deck. Victory Health Partners is an organization that falls under the UWSWA Safety Net.
The following information was provided by Victory Health Partners:
Victory Health Partners is a faith based, non-profit medical clinic serving low to moderate income, uninsured adults in the Gulf Coast. Victory serves over 19,500 adults from 25 counties in Alabama, 11 in Mississippi and 8 in Florida. Victory serves those in our community who have fallen within the gaps of healthcare and provide them with a full continuum of affordable and quality healthcare through partnerships with over 150 specialists and physicians. In addition to primary medical care, Victory offers Dental, Optometry, Medication Dispensary, Pulmonary Care, Wound Care, Women’s Wellness, MRIs, Minor Surgeries, Urology, Neurology, Wellness Clinic, Nutrition Clinic, Smoking Cessation, Audiology, Counseling, Diabetes Education Program, and Sleep Apnea. The Dispensary Program enables Victory patients to receive all or most of their medications at no charge. The Medication Dispensary program provides over $39 million annually in life-saving medications to patients. Victory is located at 3750 Professional Parkway, Mobile, AL 36609. Contact number is (251) 460-0999. Our website is www.victoryhealth.org.
Mission Statement: As a witness for Jesus Christ, Victory Health Partners exists to minister to the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the medically under-served by providing affordable, quality health care services. We recognize that God is the True Healer and the source of all. We seek to know Jesus Christ, His Son, and to make Him known.
