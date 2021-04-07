University of South Alabama is hosting a virtual preview week to help you achieve your next professional goal. The college provides a variety of graduate programs in Counseling and Instructional Sciences, Leadership and Teacher Education, Health, and Kinesiology and Sport Departments. You can join a virtual open house to learn more about their graduate programs. Live virtual events will be held until Thursday, April 8, 2021. If you miss it, you can always watch previous videos.
For more information and a list of events, visit this website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.