The beautiful Bellingrath Gardens and Home is gearing up for a ton of fun events! Bellingrath Gardens and Home is a 65-acre garden and historic home in south Mobile County. Before Christmas season begins, Bellingrath has a fun event planned for your family. Boo at Bellingrath is a full of candy and Halloween fun in the Gardens. It will all take place on October 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Treat stations are provided by local businesses and organizations with music by Keith "The Mailman" Burns. Food trucks, magic shows and spooky storytime will all be there for the kids to enjoy. You can purchase your ticket online or at the door for this event.
Get ready for an elegant night in the Gardens. The first Magic Christmas in Lights Preview is on Sunday, November 24, 2019. This is a fundraiser for the Bellingrath Gardens and Home Foundation. This is an elegant event with food and drink so dress you best and go have a ball! You can now purchase tickets online.
The Fall Outdoor Cascading Chrysanthemums is during the month of November. It is the nation's largest outdoor chrysanthemum display. And finally, the Magic Christmas in Lights is getting ready for another season. It is a walking tour of holiday lights throughout the Gardens and is one of the nation’s best holiday light shows!
You can find all the details on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.