Get ready to play! Urban Air in Spanish Fort is planning to re-open soon. Although things will be different, there is plenty of fun for you and your family! Capacity will be limited with workers wearing masks and cleaning will take place periodically to keep you safe. For right now, Urban Air is still planning on hosting parties and gatherings if the capacity limit allows. Check them out on Facebook to find more information and when they will re-open!
Address: 31000 Bass Pro Dr, Spanish Fort, AL 36527
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.