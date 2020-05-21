Urban Emporium is back open for you! Store director, Kati Lovvorn joined Chelsey to talk about the new safety measures they are taking to keep you safe. Everyone is encouraged to wear face coverings and social distancing will be prevalent! They are selling great, and stylish, “stay safe” products like masks and hand sanitizers. Kati says many of her artists and shop owners have been hard at work making these items for you! Be sure to visit Urban Emporium next time you are in Downtown!
For more information visit their website!
Address: 260 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602
Phone: (251) 441-8044
