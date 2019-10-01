Get ready for a fun night full of pink! The 10th Annual Think Pink tea is coming up on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Mobile Convention Center Grand Ballroom. Doors will open at 3:00 p.m. The program will include a munch and mingle with local cancer researchers and resource providers, expert panel to discuss treatment from diagnosis through reconstruction and runway fashion show featuring survivors.
For more information, visit this website.
RSVP to (251) 445-9691
