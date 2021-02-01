Value for Veterans seeks to assist our veterans right here on the Gulf Coast! The Founder, Bee Daniels, joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about this special organization.
The following information was provided by Value for Veterans:
Mission
To provide underprivileged veterans opportunity to revitalize their lives through programs that contribute to the overall quality of their natural lives.
Accomplishments
- Opened in 2020 and personally funded with initial seed of 40,000 dollars from founder
- Already recognized by many other local organizations on the Gulf Coast
- Partnered with Home Depot’s Hiring our Heroes Organization to provide employment to veterans; Program currently hires 35,000-45,000 veterans per year.
- Successfully has partnered with 10 contract doctors and therapists to provide mental health assistance and physical and occupational therapy to the ill and injured
- Has become an official government partner with Fannie Mae that will either donate or sell bank-owned homes for barely nothing to the organization for rehab and revitalization of the community and its homeless or needy veterans.
About Founder
VFV founder Bee Daniels is a Mobile, AL native that appreciates and believes in the freedom of this nation. After a couple of long years in poverty, she realized that she would give back to others in some capacity, as she had experienced first-hand what the effects of not having access to resources could do to an individual mentally and physically. It seemed as if the community had more resources for the general public- even though these are seldom, but of top of that- none that fully catered to veterans.
Daniels is a high-school dropout; she dropped out of Baker High School in the 11th grade, then went on to get a GED a month later. She then enrolled in a nursing program to find out that instead of working in the medical field, she would rather work in the media, so she enrolled into four- year Bachelor program and completed her Communications degree in 2013.
Now she is a successful insurance broker in the state of Alabama and Georgia, where she is joined by her business partner Brent Abernathy, a former MLB player whom now resides in Pensacola, FL. She has five children – ages 11,9,3, and twins that are 2, and has been admitted to law school on a partial scholarship, as of fall of 2020, after obtaining an LSAT score of 170 on the first try. Daniels plans to practice corporate and business law when she becomes barred.
Favorite hobbies/past-times include live music, Saints football games, wine, reading and volunteering in the community.
Who do we serve?
- Veterans who are disadvantaged by economic, financial, physical, and mental circumstances (employment, housing, physical and mental impairments, or the function of average, daily life).
- Current military transitioning into civilian life
Focus Areas
Health & Wellness:
Yoga Classes
Health Screenings
Mental Health Counseling
Physical & Occupational Therapy
**Currently being setup as a provider to accept all major insurances
Financial:
Credit Classes
Insurance & Mortgage Protection
VA Claims
Employment:
Referral to free job training services
Resume writing
P.O. Box 160005, Mobile AL 36616
