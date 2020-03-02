Have you ever wondered if the ladies at Bliss Bridal try on dresses when no one is there? Or which store has a wider selection? Owner of Bliss Bridal, Katie Ward, answers some of the most asked questions! Chelsey joined Katie in the Fairhope location to ask her questions that viewers sent in. Katie explains the ins and outs of Bliss Bridal and how to make your bridal experience beautiful! For more information about Bliss Bridal, follow them on Facebook and Instagram!
19 N. Church St, Suite B, Fairhope, Al 36532
(251) 990-3244
The following information was provided by Bliss Bridal:
Nestled amidst the chic downtown shopping district of Fairhope, AL, Bliss Bridal offers brides an upscale, yet affordable, experience. Offering styles ranging from casual chiffon dresses to satin ball gowns and all the lace you can dream of, Bliss Bridal can accommodate the desired style and budget of any bride.
No matter what your style may be, you can find it at Bliss Bridal Fairhope. We work tirelessly to provide our brides with unique pieces that will leave a lasting impression on the big day! Our gowns fit within any budget, ranging from $800 to $3,000. Available sample sizes range from a “Bridal 6” to a “Bridal 20”.
Wedding gown designers include: Allure: Madison James, Lillian West , Justin Alexander Bridal, Justin Alexander Signature and Sincerity Bridal. Please visit our Fairhope shop to view all available gowns.
We highly recommend booking an appointment with us when shopping for your bridal gown, as we tailor to a personal shopping experience.
Each bridal suite comfortably accommodates 3 to 4 people. We are happy to host an appointment for multiple people in our showroom.
