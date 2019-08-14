Vintage Market Days of Mobile is back! The fun weekend event will be held at The Grounds in the airconditioned Hocklander Hall. Hannah Paige and Sue King joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about the extravagant market! You will be able to find anything from antiques, furniture, and goodies!
Details include:
Dates: August 16-18, 2019
Children 12 and under and parking are FREE
Price: $10 on Friday, $5 on Saturday and Sunday
Pay one time and come back all weekend long
Location: The Grounds, 1035 Cody Rd N. Mobile, Al.
