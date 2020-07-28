Hands of Humanity Mobile has the goal of supporting small businesses that have been affected by COVID-19 in Mobile. They are hosting a local talent show to raise money and donate 100% of the profits to nearly 5 businesses.
You can nominate a business in need by emailing handsofhumanitymobile@gmail.com. Let them know about the business and why they could use help.
If you want to enter into the talent show, send your talent video and entry fee via PayPal to handsofhumanitymobile@gmail.com.
The following information was provided by Hands of Humanity Mobile:
"
We are so EXCITED to receive your Videos and your Nominees of Businesses to receive the Money!
So let's get busy sending the videos in.
If you have any questions, please email us at HandsofHumanityMobile@gmail.com."
