The following information was provided by CSVR:
CSVR is a non-profit 501c3 medical clinic with offices in Mobile, Daphne and Foley. Our main office is in Mobile. We are governed by an unpaid board of professionals, civic leaders, and consumers.
Low vision is vision loss that standard eyeglasses, contact lenses, medicine or surgery cannot correct, making everyday tasks difficult. Simple tasks like reading the mail, watching television, shopping, cooking, and writing become major challenges. Vision loss has serious adverse effects and negatively impacts employment, education, and quality of life. It affects the family and caregivers as well as the individual, and results in a financial burden on society. CSVR has a wide range of assistive devices, optical and electronic magnifiers, high-plus glasses, and many other devices. Our personnel are trained in the use of these aids, and we maintain an up-to-date inventory. Many of these adaptive aids are very moderately priced, and we do have special programs for indigent patients.
CSVR will see any person with vision loss. There are no restrictions on age, ability to pay or insurance status.
Since we were unable to have our annual fund raiser, we are having an on-line auction
Starts at 9 am on 10/26/2020-12 midnight 10/30/2020
Great items: Art/ Jewelry/Gift Certificates/Sports Items
For more information, call (251) 476-4744
Community Services for Vision Rehabilitation (CSVR)
600 Bel Air Blvd Ste 110
Mobile, AL
