Virtual LoDa Artwalk in May!
The following information was provided by the Mobile Arts Council:
COVID-19 can’t stop us from celebrating our rich arts and cultural community! May’s Virtual ArtWalk is scheduled for Friday, May 8th from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. The event will feature live content from local artists, arts organizations and business - ranging from virtual tours to cooking demonstrations, painting classes, musical performances, educational talks, and more!
We will award prizes throughout the day to those who post photos of receipts or pictures of products purchased from local businesses that week, as well as those who like and share the event. The more you participate, the more chances you will have to win! Prizes will include artwork, event tickets, and gift cards to local businesses. Let us know if you are participating on social media by using the hashtags #LoDaArtWalk and #VirtualLoDa on your comments and posts.
Examples of Friday’s scheduled entertainment include: live music by Bayou Rhythm, DJ Dirty Dan and Quarantunes; live art by Abe Partridge, Cat Pope, and Patrick Tucker; cocktail recipes courtesy of the Ice Box Bar; cooking with A & M Peanut Shop, Rooster’s, and O’Daly’s; virtual tours with Urban Emporium and Sophiella Gallery; and more!
Visit the LoDa ArtWalk Facebook page or the Mobile Arts Council’s web page to participate in the fun. We will have a listing of local artists that you can support, as well as a full schedule posted of live stream performances, take out and online sales, and special content from local businesses and arts organizations! We encourage all Virtual ArtWalk attendees to consider purchasing artwork from a local creative or donating to an arts organization that they would typically support at this time. MAC has a #DowntownStrong fundraiser and could also use your support!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.