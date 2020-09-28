The Out of Darkness Experience is going virtual this year! The COVID-19 Pandemic has changed a few details but the purpose is still the same. This is a great year to get involved! The virtual event takes place November 8, 2020 on YouTube. You can support the cause throughout the month of October. For registration, visit their website!
The following information is from Out of Darkness Experience organizers:
Register for this event at afsp.org/Daphne. Other registration locations can be found on afsp.org/ALexperience. While the Experience is not completely finalized, plans include an opening ceremony, speakers, a bead ceremony, music, a digital memory quilt and a butterfly release. Additionally, participants will be encouraged to conclude their day with some type of wellness activity such as walking, biking, cooking a family dinner, meditating, etc. A list of suggested activities will be communicated with participants prior to the day of the Experience.
Also, once you register, you will be given a fundraising page and you can share this link on all social media and friends and family. If you raise just $150 by November 8th, you will receive this year’s official Out of the Darkness Walk t-shirt.
