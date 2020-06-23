Do you know what is on your child's device? Our friends at KNB Communications are helping you manage screen time for your kids. Kristi Bush, owner of KNB Communications joined Chelsey and Joe at the studio to talk about the issue. According to Kristi, device time has increased over 125% since the quarantine because of COBID-19.
There is a live webinar that you can join to help protect you children from cyber bullying and the potential dangers of social media. The webinar is June 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. They will be discussing current social media platforms kids are using and how to restrict devices. To reserve your spot, email knbcommunications@yahoo.com or call (770) 558-9931.
Social Media Webinar:
When: June 25, 2020
Hours: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Price: $35
