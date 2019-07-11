5 Rivers Delta Resource Center is the perfect spot for Summer fun! 5 Rivers is a facility of the State Lands Division of Department of Conservation and Natural Resources of the State of Alabama. 5 Rivers has the Apalache Exhibit Hall has live animals, history and art representative of the Mobile-Tensaw Delta and a special exhibit of Outdoor Alabama Photography. The Tensaw Theater shows outdoor Alabama and animal related films in 90 seat theater. The fun spot has love animals of course! Raptors, rats, roaches, and bats fill the learning center. They even have microscopes to almost see the smallest details of a gnat. 5 Rivers has a monthly program that includes: Animal Ambassador, Storytime, and Outdoor Adventure Nights.
Shonda Borden and Ben Bloom joined Chelsey in the studio with a gray rat snake! These snakes are common to the area and are a representative of the animals found in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta. 5 Rivers is open daily and has free admission. You can visit their website or Facebook. Find them on the Causeway 5 miles east of Battleship Memorial Park or give them a call at (251) 625-0814
