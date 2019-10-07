All aboard for the Wales West Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train! You can ride an authentic Steam Train to the Pumpkin Patch and the new haunted maze. Everyone decorates a free pumpkin, enjoys a mini-train ride, hay-less hay ride, refreshments, and a bounce house. You can experience the exciting pumpkin canon, a new petting zoo, pony rides, concession stand, café and the gift shop is available for slight fee.
The day trains are kid friendly and perfect for the whole family! Scary night trains begin at 7:00 p.m. They are open Fridays from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday's and Sunday's from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Starting October 24, 2019. they will be open every day 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on weekends.
Get your tickets and more information at waleswest.com
